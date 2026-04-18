Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 131.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Silgan Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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