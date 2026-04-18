Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 573 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,230. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $35,915.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 392 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $78,713.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 408 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $79,845.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,386 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $263,838.96.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 728 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $143,379.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6%

FSLR opened at $190.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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