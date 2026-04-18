Julie Neitzel Sells 676 Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $150,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heico Stock Up 2.5%

Heico stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.12. Heico Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $279.66.

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Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $997.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Heico Company Profile

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

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