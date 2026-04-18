Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their price target on Schneider National from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

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Schneider National Stock Up 3.1%

SNDR stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

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Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

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