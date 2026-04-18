Ellen Siminoff Sells 413 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $212.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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