Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 37,041 LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 44.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 93.44%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,378. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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