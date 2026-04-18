Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

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