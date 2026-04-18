Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.90 and last traded at $146.26, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.8555.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

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Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company founded in Toronto in 1922 by John William Billes and Alfred Jackson Billes. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company operates a network of retail stores, digital channels and petroleum outlets across Canada. Through its integrated business model, Canadian Tire serves both urban and rural markets with a broad selection of products and services.

The company’s retail segment comprises its flagship Canadian Tire stores and branded gas bars, offering automotive parts and maintenance services, hardware and home improvement supplies, sports and leisure equipment, and seasonal merchandise.

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