Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QBTS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

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D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.78. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trending Headlines about D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 1,444.10%.The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,588,658.01. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $356,652.03. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $509,027. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

See Also

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