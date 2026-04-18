Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $947,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,404,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 26.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.44 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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