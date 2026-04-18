KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

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KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5%

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 17.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 261,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,493.25. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,723.09. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,811,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,983,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,048,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,027,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,007,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,567,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,507,000 after purchasing an additional 916,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about KeyCorp

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both top and bottom lines — EPS $0.44 vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue $1.95B (+10.2% y/y). Loan growth and rising net interest income were key drivers of the beat. KEY Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 beat on both top and bottom lines — EPS $0.44 vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue $1.95B (+10.2% y/y). Loan growth and rising net interest income were key drivers of the beat. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase program and capital return: Key repurchased $389M in Q1 and signaled at least $1.3B of buybacks for 2026, supporting EPS recovery and shareholder return expectations. Buyback Signal

Share repurchase program and capital return: Key repurchased $389M in Q1 and signaled at least $1.3B of buybacks for 2026, supporting EPS recovery and shareholder return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades/price target lifts: Multiple firms raised targets (Goldman Sachs and DA Davidson to $26; RBC to $24; Jefferies, Baird nudged targets), a near‑term support for the stock from analysts. Analyst Target Changes

Broker upgrades/price target lifts: Multiple firms raised targets (Goldman Sachs and DA Davidson to $26; RBC to $24; Jefferies, Baird nudged targets), a near‑term support for the stock from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone: CEO Chris Gorman described the consumer as “in good shape” on TV, offering reassurance on consumer demand even as certain business lines face headwinds. CEO Interview

Management tone: CEO Chris Gorman described the consumer as “in good shape” on TV, offering reassurance on consumer demand even as certain business lines face headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Operational metrics: NIM guidance and targets (management is targeting ~3.05% exit NIM), CET1 ~11.4%, and quarter‑end loans rose meaningfully — important context for medium‑term profitability but not an immediate catalyst. Q1 Press Release

Operational metrics: NIM guidance and targets (management is targeting ~3.05% exit NIM), CET1 ~11.4%, and quarter‑end loans rose meaningfully — important context for medium‑term profitability but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Costs and provisions rose and expenses remain elevated; management flagged mixed capital ratios — these factors temper margin upside and valuation multiple expansion. Deep Dive

Costs and provisions rose and expenses remain elevated; management flagged mixed capital ratios — these factors temper margin upside and valuation multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in investment‑banking / M&A fees and guidance caution led to an initial shares dip after the print; deal activity uncertainty is a risk for fee income going forward. Guidance Concerns

About KeyCorp

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KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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