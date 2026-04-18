Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,073 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $110.90.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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