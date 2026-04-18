Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.

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