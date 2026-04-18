AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 246.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.73 and a 12-month high of $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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