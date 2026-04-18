GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $9.29 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.Exelon’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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