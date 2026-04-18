Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $772,050.50 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $772,050.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 364,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,700.80. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Roblox Stock Down 0.1%

RBLX opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.67. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $150.59.

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Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roblox from $97.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 17.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

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Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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