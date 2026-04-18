Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Sells $433,234.68 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CFO Jean Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ IRON opened at $71.77 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.94 and a current ratio of 21.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.91.

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Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in Disc Medicine by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

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About Disc Medicine

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Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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