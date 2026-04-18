Peter Mcgrath Sells 24,554 Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $579,719.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 401,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,418.06. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $445,435.04.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.1%

LUNR stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LUNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

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Intuitive Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Rocket Lab Surges 9%, Intuitive Machines Jumps 6%

Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. The Big 3: LUNR, PL, XPO

Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. MarketBeat LUNR Coverage

Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Earnings Coverage

Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, SVP) were filed this week — significant share amounts were sold at ~ $23.61 per share. Management says sales were to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which reduces the red flag, but multiple concurrent sales can still pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Report

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 717,256 shares during the period. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,689,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 415,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

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Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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