Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ICON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,867 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 97,348 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Icon Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Institutional Trading of Icon Energy

Icon Energy Stock Down 3.6%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icon Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:ICON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,018 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.02% of Icon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

ICON stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,905. Icon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $740,440.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The brand management company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Icon Energy Company Profile

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Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

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