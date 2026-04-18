Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.6814 and last traded at $251.6814. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.4012.

Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.68.

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About Linde Aktiengesellschaft

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Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) is a global leader in the production and distribution of industrial, process and specialty gases. Founded in 1879 by engineer Carl von Linde in Germany, the company has built a reputation for pioneering gas separation technology and for delivering atmospheres, liquefied gases and related equipment to a wide range of industries.

The company’s portfolio includes atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, process gases including hydrogen and carbon dioxide, and specialty gas mixtures tailored for high-tech applications.

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