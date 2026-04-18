BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.25 and last traded at C$20.48. Approximately 2,764,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,021,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.51.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.34.

About BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF

(Get Free Report)

In order to achieve its investment objective, ETF may invest all or a portion of its portfolio in equity securities, interest bearing accounts and TBills and/or other financial instruments, including derivatives such as futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, swap agreements, options on securities and indices, or any combination of the foregoing. HOU seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to up to two times (2 percent) the daily performance of the Horizons Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index.

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