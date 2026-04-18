Head to Head Comparison: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Yatra Online”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $36.67 million 0.05 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.77 -$1.25 million ($0.02) -57.50

Volatility & Risk

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Taoping has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -0.17% -0.22% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taoping and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yatra Online 1 1 1 0 2.00

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Taoping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Taoping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

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Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Yatra Online

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Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

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