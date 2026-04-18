GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 16,735 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3%

CDNS opened at $311.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.70 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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