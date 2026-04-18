Strategy Inc $MSTR Stock Holdings Increased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,200. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

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Strategy Trading Up 11.8%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.64. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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