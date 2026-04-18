Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

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Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 764.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,213,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,284 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Chewy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 392.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 275,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 219,696 shares during the period. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chewy

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Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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