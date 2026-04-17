XY Planning Network Inc. Buys Shares of 6,850 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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