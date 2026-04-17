Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,090 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.1%

APH opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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