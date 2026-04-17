Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,642 Textron Inc. $TXT

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 144.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,206 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Textron by 270.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 8,087.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after acquiring an additional 424,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,258,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Textron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. This trade represents a 34.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 742,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,061,355.38. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.