Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $489.79. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.42.

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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