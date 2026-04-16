Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 40,236 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,236 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Amdocs worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 573,349 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 281,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

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Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

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