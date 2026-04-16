Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $121.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $94.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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