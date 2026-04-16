Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,312 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of CAE worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,151,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,030 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,909,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CAE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,411,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,385,000 after acquiring an additional 598,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAE by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,347,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 658,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,438,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 0.1%

CAE opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.