Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.85% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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