Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Insider Bindi Foyle  Acquires 3,761 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Bindi Foyle purchased 3,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 529 per share, for a total transaction of £19,895.69.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 1.1%

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 531 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £477.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.90. Hilton Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 447.89 and a twelve month high of GBX 914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.89.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 52.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 421.46 billion for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 740 to GBX 790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 666.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HFG

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd.

We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.