Robert W. Baird Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $240.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $207,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 454,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

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Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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