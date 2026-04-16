Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $219,088.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,614.53. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $118,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 308,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,037.39. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,230,986. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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