Staked USD0 (USD0++) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $291.80

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked USD0 has a market cap of $291.80 and $334.30 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Staked USD0 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,965.14 or 1.00003152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0 launched on May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.95640976 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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