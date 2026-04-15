Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $50.27 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.79% of DigitalBridge Group worth $50,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.61. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.