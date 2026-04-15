Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $59.51 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.83% of TTM Technologies worth $59,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.76. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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