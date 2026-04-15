Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $51,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736,600 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291,865 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,916,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1%

WBD opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Arete Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

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Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This represents a 71.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at $203,489,719.02. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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