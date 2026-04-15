Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Get Herzfeld Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.