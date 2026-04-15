Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 215,579 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 153,173 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Great Elm Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Elm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2,377.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 881,955 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

About Great Elm Group

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Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is a closed-end investment company specializing in private credit and equity co-investments for U.S. middle-market companies. The firm’s portfolio is composed primarily of senior secured loans, unitranche financing structures and selective equity interests, with an emphasis on providing flexible capital solutions for growth initiatives, refinancings, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

Through a disciplined underwriting process, Great Elm Group evaluates opportunities across a diverse range of industry sectors, including healthcare, business services, manufacturing and consumer products.

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