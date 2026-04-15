Contrasting KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) & Its Competitors

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “SCHOOLS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KinderCare Learning Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KinderCare Learning Companies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KinderCare Learning Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.23, meaning that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KinderCare Learning Companies -4.13% 9.85% 2.28% KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 6.94% 4.90% 5.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KinderCare Learning Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KinderCare Learning Companies $2.73 billion -$112.88 million -3.15 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors $999.19 million $62.93 million 15.20

KinderCare Learning Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. KinderCare Learning Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KinderCare Learning Companies 3 5 1 0 1.78 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 379 768 1408 78 2.45

KinderCare Learning Companies presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.80%. As a group, “SCHOOLS” companies have a potential upside of 23.34%. Given KinderCare Learning Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KinderCare Learning Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

KinderCare Learning Companies rivals beat KinderCare Learning Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About KinderCare Learning Companies

(Get Free Report)

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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