Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 429576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BCAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -1.23.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,972.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,368.10. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $704,804.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,144.64. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 137,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,198 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.