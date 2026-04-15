Analyzing DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of DiDi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and ASAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $31.54 billion 0.57 $137.99 million $0.03 127.67 ASAP $130.00 million 0.00 -$5.23 million ($1.03) N/A

DiDi Global has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiDi Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DiDi Global and ASAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 2 1 3.00 ASAP 0 0 0 0 0.00

DiDi Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 124.54%. Given DiDi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than ASAP.

Volatility & Risk

DiDi Global has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global 0.43% 7.87% 5.03% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Summary

DiDi Global beats ASAP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global

(Get Free Report)

DiDi Global Inc. operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

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