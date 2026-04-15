Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Increases By 78.9%

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,944 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,646 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

MYMH stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

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SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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