WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 78.0% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,013 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 1,693 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund makes up 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 32.33% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $37,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.68. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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