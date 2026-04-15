Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price at $419.09

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.4545.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNSL opened at $350.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $321.97 and a 1-year high of $512.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.07 and a 200-day moving average of $390.81. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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