Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 207.33.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBOX

Insider Transactions at Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.7%

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total transaction of £117,477.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBOX stock opened at GBX 150.10 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.