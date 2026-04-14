CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.19 and a 1-year high of C$17.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$152.92 million during the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust’s portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

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